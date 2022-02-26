Advertisement

Gloomy weekend weather, Sunshine returns for next week

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will stick around for the rest of the day with temperatures only climbing into the lower to mid 50′s. Rain will hold off for Mardi Gras festivities today, waiting until well after sunset to move into the area.

Rain will begin to arrive before the sun rises Sunday morning and will linger through much of the morning. By noon, most of the rain will have moved out of the area, leaving behind clouds and temperatures in the lower 50′s. Clouds begin moving out by Sunday evening.

Temperatures begin to climb back into the lower 60′s Monday afternoon after a cold start to the morning. We see more sunshine for Monday, which will be the start of a week of sunshine.

We see more sunshine each day starting Tuesday and going through Thursday with temperatures warming up gradually each day, eventually topping off in the mid to upper 70′s Thursday afternoon. Lows each night will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

Clouds begin to filter back in for Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70′s. Saturday sees partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70′s and a stray shower possible.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
Work to replace a storm drain will close a portion of Grand Avenue in Meridian Feb. 28 through...
Street closure scheduled in Meridian
Julia Marshall has worked 40 years in the tax collector's office and she isn't finished yet.
Celebrating 40 years on the job
NAS WINGS OF GOLD
Six officers at NAS Meridian earn “Wings of Gold”

Latest News

Dr. Seuss' Birthday
Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian hosts Dr. Seuss’ silly birthday party
Weather - February 25, 2022
Weather - February 25, 2022
Weekend outlook
Cool and wet for the weekend, sunshine on the horizon
Dr. Kathy Sherman-Morris is the 2022 NWA President
MSU professor is now the president of the National Weather Association