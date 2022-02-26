Gloomy weekend weather, Sunshine returns for next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will stick around for the rest of the day with temperatures only climbing into the lower to mid 50′s. Rain will hold off for Mardi Gras festivities today, waiting until well after sunset to move into the area.

Rain will begin to arrive before the sun rises Sunday morning and will linger through much of the morning. By noon, most of the rain will have moved out of the area, leaving behind clouds and temperatures in the lower 50′s. Clouds begin moving out by Sunday evening.

Temperatures begin to climb back into the lower 60′s Monday afternoon after a cold start to the morning. We see more sunshine for Monday, which will be the start of a week of sunshine.

We see more sunshine each day starting Tuesday and going through Thursday with temperatures warming up gradually each day, eventually topping off in the mid to upper 70′s Thursday afternoon. Lows each night will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

Clouds begin to filter back in for Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70′s. Saturday sees partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70′s and a stray shower possible.

