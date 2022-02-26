Lady Cats move on to semi-finals in win over Gulfport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Lady Wildcats beat the Gulfport Admirals 73-37 at home to move on to the semi-final round of the MHSAA tournament in Jackson.

Meridian high was packed with roaring fans as Wildcat nation cheered the Lady Cats on. MHS came out of the opening tip-off on fire as they kept draining three after three. Senior Charity Hinton scored four three-pointers in the first quarter alone as the Wildcats quickly took a double digit lead.

The Lady Cats also dominated with defense as they would have a double digit lead early in the second quarter. Meridian would not let up and eventually would take the win.

MHS remains undefeated at home for the season and will move on to Jackson, where they will play the Clinton Lady Arrows. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2nd at 5:30 pm.

