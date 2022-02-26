Lady Cougars “Don’t Stop Believing” to pull through in overtime thriller

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Lady Cougars hosted Moss Point in round three of the MHSAA playoffs.

With just under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter Moss Point leads 29-26.

Moss Point would take a lead though and would go up 37-32 with 49.9 seconds on the clock.

Remini Nickey, changes the tempo for the Lady Cougars though. She forces a steal and polishes off the steal with a lay up to send this game into overtime.

Don’t Stop Believing by Journey would blast through the speakers in Newton County’s gym and the song was something the Cougars would take to heart.

Free throws would be the only points scored in overtime.

The Lady Cougars push through to win 39-37.

This win gives Newton County their first semi final appearance since 1995. This is only their second trip to the final four in program history.

Newton County heads to the Big House after an overtime thriller over Moss Point. The Lady Cougars win 39-37! @MDuganWLOX @bshields0244 @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/zMtvvaAQ7M — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 26, 2022

Newton County will take on Choctaw Central at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Jackson.

