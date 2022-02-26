Advertisement

Lady Eagles fall in home basketball finale

Southern Miss Women's Basketball
Southern Miss Women's Basketball
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team struggled to get much going offensively Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum, falling to Rice University, 51-46, on Senior Day.

”Those four seniors are precious people,” USM head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to get it for them in their final game at Reed Green.

“We’ll regroup, refocus and get ready for two really important games on the road to conclude the regular season.”

Senior point guard Daishai Almond was one of two Lady Eagles in double figures, going for 11 points on a 5-of-9 effort from the floor.

She was joined in double-figures by sophomore post player Melyia Grayson who finished the game with 10 points.

USM wraps up the regular season on the road, visiting the University of Alabama-Birmingham and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte next week to close the regular season.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
Meridian Mardi Gras map 2022
Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday
Julia Marshall has worked 40 years in the tax collector's office and she isn't finished yet.
Celebrating 40 years on the job

Latest News

Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre hosts Casting Crowns
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken...
How Mississippi is working to reform its broken ballot initiative process
Mardi Gras
Meridian Mardi Gras
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery