Lake tops Newton for the third time this season giving the Lady Hornets their first semi finals appearance since 2015

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake and Newton are no strangers to each other on the court.

In the 2021-22 season Lake beat Newton twice and was seeking their third win over the Tigers to advance to the semi-finals in Jackson.

Now this is a playoff basketball crowd! This is by far the loudest game I think I’ve been to this season.



Newton and Lake facing off against each other for the third time this season!I have a feeling this will be another good one tonight!



Let the action heat up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hydz2q5Zxg — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 26, 2022

The Friday night action would go down with Lake being dominate at home. The Lady Hornets would lead 17-6 with a minute to go in the first quarter.

The second quarter, Newton is able to slow the Hornets and get into the basket.

Newton would trail 29-24 at the half.

Lake’s gym was packed from side to side with fans surrounding the outside of the gym trying to get in.

The Tigers would get their first lead of the game in the second half. But fouls would put Newton in trouble.

The game would stand at 45-45 with a minute to spare.

One of Newton’s top performers on the night, Zia Shields, would foul out. The free throws made by Lake would give the Lady Hornets a lead.

Lake hangs on to win at home in front of their loud crowd 50-45.

After the game head coach Maurice Bowie said, “It feels great to have the opportunity to go play for a championship. Thats what you work the whole season for. That’s what you prepare in practice for and we’re just prepared to go to that. I’m looking forward to just the big stage. For all the people to come out like they did. For our fans to support us... It was a packed house on both sides, so I’m looking forward to our fans getting behind us and just push us the rest of the way.”

Lake takes on New Site at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

