Advertisement

Lake tops Newton for the third time this season giving the Lady Hornets their first semi finals appearance since 2015

Lady Hornets celebrate 50-45 victory over Newton to advance to the semi-finals.
Lady Hornets celebrate 50-45 victory over Newton to advance to the semi-finals.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake and Newton are no strangers to each other on the court.

In the 2021-22 season Lake beat Newton twice and was seeking their third win over the Tigers to advance to the semi-finals in Jackson.

The Friday night action would go down with Lake being dominate at home. The Lady Hornets would lead 17-6 with a minute to go in the first quarter.

The second quarter, Newton is able to slow the Hornets and get into the basket.

Newton would trail 29-24 at the half.

Lake’s gym was packed from side to side with fans surrounding the outside of the gym trying to get in.

The Tigers would get their first lead of the game in the second half. But fouls would put Newton in trouble.

The game would stand at 45-45 with a minute to spare.

One of Newton’s top performers on the night, Zia Shields, would foul out. The free throws made by Lake would give the Lady Hornets a lead.

Lake hangs on to win at home in front of their loud crowd 50-45.

After the game head coach Maurice Bowie said, “It feels great to have the opportunity to go play for a championship. Thats what you work the whole season for. That’s what you prepare in practice for and we’re just prepared to go to that. I’m looking forward to just the big stage. For all the people to come out like they did. For our fans to support us... It was a packed house on both sides, so I’m looking forward to our fans getting behind us and just push us the rest of the way.”

Lake takes on New Site at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
The MPD announced Wednesday the arrest of Tina Darling. She’s accused of the shooting death of...
Murder charge filed in 2021 case
Senate passes income tax bill
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city
Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city

Latest News

Lady Yellow Jackets head to the semi finals for the second year in a row.
Union heads to the semi finals for the second straight year in row
Lady Cougars punch their ticket to the semi finals after overtime thriller.
Lady Cougars “Don’t Stop Believing” to pull through in overtime thriller
MHSAA logo
Stage is set for MHSAA girls basketball semi-finals
The Meridian Lady Wildcats beat the Gulfport Admirals 73-37 at home to move on to the...
Lady Cats move on to semi-finals in win over Gulfport