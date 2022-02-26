Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian hosts Dr. Seuss’ silly birthday party

By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hundreds of people went out early Saturday morning in celebration of literacy and a famous author’s birthday.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian hosted the ‘Silly Birthday of Dr. Seuss’ Saturday. The party included all the things you would expect from the author: green eggs and ham, a parade from members the meridian marching band, cake, and most importantly, reading. Organizations from around meridian were at the event to promote the biggest part of the whole celebration...literacy

“We are celebrating Dr. Seuss’ silly birthday. Next week is Read Across America Week and we celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Today is a big day at the museum, we are all about literacy. We started the day with green eggs and ham, we just sang happy birthday and had a second line through the museum. We have folks here from the Meridian Public Library, Junior Auxiliaries Riff Program giving away books, Imagination Library, all signing up children and promoting literacy,” said Clair Huff, the Director of Education and Programming for Mississippi Children’s Museum, Meridian.

Read Across America Day is March 2nd and everyone is encouraged to pick up your favorite book and do some reading that day to promote literacy across the country

