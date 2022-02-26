Stage is set for MHSAA girls basketball semi-finals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Round three of the MHSAA girls basketball tournament concludes and the stage is set for teams to go to Jackson to compete for the championship.

The following games will be played in Jackson for the semi-finals:

6A: Meridian vs Clinton - Wednesday, March 2nd (5:30 pm).

5A: Neshoba Central vs West Jones - Tuesday, March 1st (5:30 pm).

4A: Newton County vs Choctaw Central - Monday, February 28th (5:30 pm).

3A: Union vs Noxubee County - Wednesday, March 2nd (10:30 am).

2A: Lake vs New Site - Wednesday, March 2nd (10:30 am).

