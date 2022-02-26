Union heads to the semi finals for the second straight year in row

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union girls hosted Jefferson Davis County in round three of the playoffs with a trip to Jackson on the line.

Time for playoff basketball in East Mississippi!



Union (11-1) faces off against Jefferson Davis County (6-9)! Big game tonight, winner goes to Jackson for the State Final 4!



That game will be next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/bta2mA8mM3 — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) February 26, 2022

The Lady Jackets and the Jaguars would battle back and forth but Union would lead by four points at the half.

Union powers through at home to take down Jefferson Davis 48-42.

Friday nights win gives Union a back to back semi-final appearance.

Union will take on Noxubee County at 10:30 in the morning on Wednesday in the Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.