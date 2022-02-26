Advertisement

Union heads to the semi finals for the second straight year in row

Lady Yellow Jackets head to the semi finals for the second year in a row.
Lady Yellow Jackets head to the semi finals for the second year in a row.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union girls hosted Jefferson Davis County in round three of the playoffs with a trip to Jackson on the line.

The Lady Jackets and the Jaguars would battle back and forth but Union would lead by four points at the half.

Union powers through at home to take down Jefferson Davis 48-42.

Friday nights win gives Union a back to back semi-final appearance.

Union will take on Noxubee County at 10:30 in the morning on Wednesday in the Coliseum.

