Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian

Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many black-owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week.

Several businesses ate and fellowshipped at V Lounge in Meridian. Restaurants like the Garage, Cozette’s, and Hill Billy Dot’s were at the gathering to be recognized for their hard work as well as their food.

Delila House, created this event to help grow the economy in the community.

“So, I am very passionate about economic development in every area. This is one of the ways to do that not only with black restaurant owners but everyone. But overall, my goal is to make sure that the economy in the area is taken care of,” said event organizer Delila House.

“I think it was great for all of us to collab and come together. We need to do this more often. We got great restaurants in Quitman, which is my hometown,” said V Lounge owner, Quentin Thigpen.

“I supported some of the local business owners in Quitman before I opened my business. We were about to learn from each other. Just to sum it up – we are stronger and better together,” said Cozett’s owner, Andrea Davis.

If you would like to join the group next year you can visit their website at www.DelilaShantae. com.

