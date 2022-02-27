Advertisement

Cut the net: The Tigers are the 2021-22 GSC regular season champs

Tigers are the 2021-22 GSC regular season champs!
Tigers are the 2021-22 GSC regular season champs!(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The Tigers are crowned this seasons Gulf South Conference champions after dominating Mississippi College.

West Alabama would go on a 31-3 run for eleven minutes in the first half to get an early lead over the Choctaws.

A lot of the Tigers bench would get to go in for the second half as UWA would keep their foots on the gas and get a big win over Mississippi College 65-43.

Since the Tigers were able to win their last game of the season and Lee University was able to take down Union, the Tigers are this seasons out right conference champions.

Head coach Nick Woodruff said, “We’re through the second part of the league. We’re in the conference tournament. These guys, we’re old, we’re veterans. We know what it’s going to take and you know we’re going to have to defend and rebound. I know that. The guys know and we’ll do everything we can to prepare for them [Delta State] and get ready for Tuesday.

West Alabama heads into the GSC tournament as the number one seed in the tournament and will host Delta State to get the action going on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
Work to replace a storm drain will close a portion of Grand Avenue in Meridian Feb. 28 through...
Street closure scheduled in Meridian
Julia Marshall has worked 40 years in the tax collector's office and she isn't finished yet.
Celebrating 40 years on the job
NAS WINGS OF GOLD
Six officers at NAS Meridian earn “Wings of Gold”

Latest News

Sports
sports 02-26-2022
Senior Eli Walker hits first three pointer of the game in Southeast vs Northeast Lauderdale's...
Southeast Lauderdale heads to the Big House
Sports
10P Sports 02-26-2022
Sydney Live at UWA
UWA takes GCS Title and other sports live with Sydney Wicker 02/26/2022