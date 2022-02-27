Cut the net: The Tigers are the 2021-22 GSC regular season champs

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The Tigers are crowned this seasons Gulf South Conference champions after dominating Mississippi College.

West Alabama would go on a 31-3 run for eleven minutes in the first half to get an early lead over the Choctaws.

A lot of the Tigers bench would get to go in for the second half as UWA would keep their foots on the gas and get a big win over Mississippi College 65-43.

Since the Tigers were able to win their last game of the season and Lee University was able to take down Union, the Tigers are this seasons out right conference champions.

Head coach Nick Woodruff said, “We’re through the second part of the league. We’re in the conference tournament. These guys, we’re old, we’re veterans. We know what it’s going to take and you know we’re going to have to defend and rebound. I know that. The guys know and we’ll do everything we can to prepare for them [Delta State] and get ready for Tuesday.

West Alabama heads into the GSC tournament as the number one seed in the tournament and will host Delta State to get the action going on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

