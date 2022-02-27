Advertisement

How Mississippi is working to reform its broken ballot initiative process

One bill aimed at fixing the process faces a Tuesday deadline.
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken...
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken initiative process. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson explains.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - State lawmakers say a problem with Mississippi’s ballot initiative process needs to be fixed, giving voters a better chance to make their voices heard.

It goes back to Initiative 65, the state’s medical marijuana initiative approved by voters, but later overturned by the State Supreme Court. That’s when we learned there was a legal technicality in Mississippi’s ballot initiative process. The legislature is working on a bill right now to fix it.

“You know, we came out early on, right after that happened in the Supreme Court. Our thoughts were we need to fix the initiative process as it is, but maybe also add some kind of statutory amendment as well,” explained Secretary of State Michael Watson.

“What’s happening across the street right now strictly deals with the statutory amendment. It is not an amendment for constitutional process. So that’s one of the things folks need to know about. With that being said, the deadline is only Tuesday. Coming up, the bill has to come out of the House and the Senate right now. We are not hearing much chatter right now. It’s kind of quiet right now. I’m not really sure where that bill stands as the legislature is concerned.”

Hear more from Sec. Watson in David Elliott’s extended interview from WLOX News This Week:

State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken initiative process. Mississippi Sec. of State Michael Watson explains.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Meridian Mardi Gras map 2022
Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday
Julia Marshall has worked 40 years in the tax collector's office and she isn't finished yet.
Celebrating 40 years on the job

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Tax reform and teacher pay raises still pending at State Capitol
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler speaks to Houston County Republican Women on February 25, 2022.
Zeigler: Washington is assaulting Alabama