Hundreds came out to Meridian’s 2022 Mardi Gras

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The biggest block party in Meridian! That’s what city officials are calling this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Crawfish, jazz music, and beads filled the streets of downtown as people were finally able to celebrate Meridian Mardi Gras.

“We were anticipating it to be bigger because people are read to get out and do things. This is a great opportunity for them to be out here this afternoon, to see one another, and have a good time,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

This year there were two rival dance groups that performed dance moves on the streets.

“We are the fabulous flocking flamingos. We are from all walks of life all over Meridian. We are just coming together to be this beautiful flock that we are,” said participant Sheri Burkes.

“This is such an amazing experience. We are having such a good time out here. It is all good vibes and good energy. Who would have thought Meridian had this. We knew it – didn’t we,” said participant Stephen Thomas.

“Who would of thought Meridian would have turned out and turned up like this. This is fabulous, we are excited, we are going to be dancing, and shaking our tail feathers,” said Burkes.

Live music filled the air as people took part in all of the different activities. From bounce houses to a dog show.

Many people have been waiting for this day for years, and many didn’t want it to end. But everyone that they were able to have their 2022 Mardi Gras Parade.

“We are so excited that we are able here again today. We haven’t been able to do Mardi Gras for the past of couple years. So, I think everybody is excited to get back out again and to enjoy the day. We got the biggest parade Meridian as seen yet. We got about over 30 floats that are here and some other entries. We got a huge parade, great music, and a big day full of fun in Meridian,” said Mitchell Distributing Communication Manager Anna Grace.

People also lined the street to watch dogs of all sizes take part in the Krewe of Barkus costume contest.

