Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue for a person who reportedly went overboard around 4:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans confirmed the man had not fallen overboard but fell after having heart attack-like symptoms.

One of the Coast Guard assets on scene–a 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew–loaded the passenger and transferred him to awaiting EMS at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

