Advertisement

Temple Theatre hosts Casting Crowns

Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One local business in meridian continues to attract big acts and fueling economic growth downtown.

The Temple Theatre was the host of two concerts this weekend from the Christian band ‘Casting Crowns’. Hundreds of people flocked to the theater Saturday and Sunday night to see the stellar performance. We spoke to the owner of the theatre who said this is the biggest show he’s been a part of and that it’s a big deal for the city to be a part of.

“This is the biggest show that we’ve done in the 12 years since I’ve been here. It’s the most advanced stage set, a huge LED screen, and the Casting Crowns is a really well know group. There’s probably 30 or 40 members in this group, and so it’s really a big deal for Meridian,” said Roger Smith, owner of the Temple Theatre.

To see a complete list of events coming to the Temple Theatre, please visit their website: https://templetheater.wordpress.com/

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Meridian Mardi Gras map 2022
Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday
Julia Marshall has worked 40 years in the tax collector's office and she isn't finished yet.
Celebrating 40 years on the job

Latest News

State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken...
How Mississippi is working to reform its broken ballot initiative process
Mardi Gras
Meridian Mardi Gras
The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery
Meridian Mardi Gras Celebration
Meridian Mardi Gras Celebration