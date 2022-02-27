Temple Theatre hosts Casting Crowns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One local business in meridian continues to attract big acts and fueling economic growth downtown.

The Temple Theatre was the host of two concerts this weekend from the Christian band ‘Casting Crowns’. Hundreds of people flocked to the theater Saturday and Sunday night to see the stellar performance. We spoke to the owner of the theatre who said this is the biggest show he’s been a part of and that it’s a big deal for the city to be a part of.

“This is the biggest show that we’ve done in the 12 years since I’ve been here. It’s the most advanced stage set, a huge LED screen, and the Casting Crowns is a really well know group. There’s probably 30 or 40 members in this group, and so it’s really a big deal for Meridian,” said Roger Smith, owner of the Temple Theatre.

