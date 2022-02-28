Alabama lawmakers looking at allowing some food trucks the ability to sell alcohol

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama state lawmakers are looking closely at a bill that would give Birmingham food trucks the ability to sell alcohol in certain areas.

As of now, Mobile Food trucks are not included in this, but it does pique the interest of at least one owner who says he might be interested in selling liquor.

The food truck Smac’s Shack is known for their food and that is exactly what owner Artious Walker wants.

“Your passion is you create some type of cuisine everybody loves and your goal is to go out display your gift to the world,” Walker, who also is the CEO of Box Owt said.

Right now, food trucks in the state are limited to what they can sell. Liquor is off limits, but state lawmakers want to give Birmingham area food trucks the ability to sell alcohol in entertainment districts.

“Any additional revenue stream that is offered to a food truck owner would definitely help his or her family is always a great thing,” Walker said.

The bill which has already passed the House and now heads to the Senate does not affect Mobile. Walker says while it is an interesting idea there are plenty of safety concerns too.

“Especially when you’re talking about a moving vehicle that sells alcohol you just need to make sure that the stop gates are in place,” he said.

Downtown, people like the idea.

“I think it would be great in the entertainment district,” said Ivy Thompson. “Anything that brings revenue down here I think would be fantastic.”

“They sell everything else, I mean they should be able to sell alcohol, but if they see someone intoxicated I think they shouldn’t serve them,” Angelia Blunt said.

Back at Smac’s Shack, they will continue with business as usual. If things change, they will consider it.

“From a Smac’s Shack specific standpoint it would interest me, is it something we would leap at the opportunity, probably not immediately we would kind of just evaluate,” Walker said.

The bill’s sponsor tells us while this only affects Birmingham right now, if it passes he hopes it lays the ground work for other cities as well.

