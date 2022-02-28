Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized and items being stolen since 2014. Now the church is celebrating after the building was fully rebuilt.

Mt Zion Missionary Baptist located on 885 County Road, has been through a lot of challenges.

Pastor Jimmie Bunch said he camped outside the church for a week to stop burglars while the church was in the construction phase. Through adversity, church leaders were able to pay off the mortgages of the new building.

The pastor of the church said the congregation suffered through bad conditions at their old church building, but they are thankful for their new church home, which has several bathrooms, a kitchen, and a baptizing sanctuary.

“The workers from Mississippi on Mission and the Indian Grave Alabama Mission, we were all gathered out looking at the damage that was done. I said this is a stumbling block. We are going to stop on it and over it and watch the marvelous works of God. Here we are today in this building,” said Pastor Jimmie Bunch.

" I am hoping that our ancestors will be so proud of us that we did better than them. We now have left something for the next generation, and I hope they do better than us,” said church member, James Dillard.

The church has been around for 152 years. The pastor says he is looking to expand the church in their next phase.

