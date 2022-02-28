Crimenet 02_28_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Larry Oscar Nunnery, Jr.

Nunnery is a 50-year-olf White male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of grand larceny.

If you know where Nunnery can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.