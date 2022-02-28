Advertisement

Crimenet 02_28_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Larry Oscar Nunnery, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Larry Oscar Nunnery, Jr.

Nunnery is a 50-year-olf White male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of grand larceny.

If you know where Nunnery can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

