East Central Community College displays local high school art

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The artistic talents of local high school students are on display at the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the campus of ECCC. There’s a wide range of pieces including digital art, paintings and drawings. The best artwork from these talented students was chosen for this annual exhibit, and they’ve lined the halls of the fine arts center all month.

It’s part of ECCC’s initiative to connect with area schools by exposing young talent, all while highlighting the college’s art program. Jeffrey Hodges, Visual Art Instructor at ECCC, said art is a form of expression that goes far beyond words.

“You know, sometimes, verbal language doesn’t line up with the visual. I think [art] can say much more than the verbal language can, You know there’s only so many words, but images, they’re endless.”

The students’ art will be judged Tuesday by a local art instructor and awards will be given. Then, ECCC students will have their art up for the public to view during the month of April. You can come view any art displays at the Vickers Fine Arts Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, you may visit from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

