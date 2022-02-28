Advertisement

Elderly woman dies in Friday fire

Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.
Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - One woman is dead following a Friday night fire in Clarke county.

Authorities said Patsy Toney, 93, was unable to get out of a home on East Eucutta St. in Shubuta when it caught fire. Several firefighters responded to the fire around 8 o’clock at night. Sheriff Todd Kemp said the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

“Mrs. Toney’s son tried to enter the residence to rescue her. He was unsuccessful in that,” Kemp explained. “The house is probably 100 years old and made of pine, so it didn’t take long to burn down. It’s unfortunate that Mrs. Toney lost her life in that fire. Mrs. Toney was a pillar of that community and had been for a long time. She was my friend for sure and a lot of others. Her family did a lot of good for the town of Shubuta and she will sorely be missed there.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Sunday night.
Fire destroys mobile home
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian
A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized. Now the church is...
Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre hosts ‘Casting Crowns’

Latest News

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers
Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed...
Two arrested in weekend pursuits
MCC and ECCC enter partnership through Accelerate Mississippi
Two local junior colleges team together to receive a large grant
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves