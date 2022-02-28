Elderly woman dies in Friday fire

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - One woman is dead following a Friday night fire in Clarke county.

Authorities said Patsy Toney, 93, was unable to get out of a home on East Eucutta St. in Shubuta when it caught fire. Several firefighters responded to the fire around 8 o’clock at night. Sheriff Todd Kemp said the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

“Mrs. Toney’s son tried to enter the residence to rescue her. He was unsuccessful in that,” Kemp explained. “The house is probably 100 years old and made of pine, so it didn’t take long to burn down. It’s unfortunate that Mrs. Toney lost her life in that fire. Mrs. Toney was a pillar of that community and had been for a long time. She was my friend for sure and a lot of others. Her family did a lot of good for the town of Shubuta and she will sorely be missed there.”

