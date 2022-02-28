Advertisement

Expect a warming trend for the 1st week of March

It'll feel like spring this week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is the last day of Meteorological winter which goes from December-February. The day started chilly, but the afternoon brings mild highs into the low-mid 60s with lots of sunshine. High pressure has an influence on our weather, and it’ll be the dominant player for a little while. So, get used to sun-filled days because we’ll have plenty of them this week.

Meteorological spring brings on Tuesday, March 1st. It goes from March-May. It’ll definitely feel like spring as temps climb into the seasonable upper 60s by the afternoon. Get ready for even warmer weather by Wednesday as 70s take control. An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in over our region from Thursday into the start of the weekend. This will only help with the warming trend, so expect upper 70s to end the work week.

By the weekend temps will continue to flirt with 80 degrees, but there will be a disturbance just to our west. So, for now, it looks like there could be some isolated showers to watch out for by Sunday. However, stay tuned for updates regarding your weekend forecast.

