Fire destroys mobile home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Saturday night.

The blaze was first reported around 8:30 that night at a home on 65th Avenue and old 8th Street Road. A neighbor sent in a video of him filming the fully engulfed home. You can see flames coming from every direction of the home. We don’t know if anyone was inside at this time. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire.

