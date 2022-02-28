Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the hallway.
By 16 News Now and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A surveillance video shows the moment an Indiana high school teacher struck a student.

WNDU obtained the footage of the teacher, identified as Mike Hosinski, going out into a hallway at Jimtown High School in Elkhart County.

The video shows Hosinski waving a finger in the face of the student before slapping him in the face, knocking him against the wall.

**WARNING: Some of you might find the graphic nature of this video disturbing.**

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

Hosinski was fired by Baugo Community Schools on Friday and is not allowed on school property.

The school district said the strike led to the student suffering visible injuries, and he was treated by medical staff.

The teacher is accused of confronting the student about his attire, specifically about a hoodie that the boy wore to class.

The case was reported to the Indiana Department of Education and teacher licensing officials.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Sunday night.
Fire destroys mobile home
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian
A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized. Now the church is...
Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre hosts ‘Casting Crowns’

Latest News

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers
Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.
Elderly woman dies in Friday fire
People walk past a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden's State...
'The state of the Union is very poor’: Arkansas senator troubled by inflation, border crisis
New Jersey couple finds pearl worth thousands during dinner at The Lobster House in Cape May.
Couple finds pearl worth thousands in clam dinner at sea food restaurant
Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed...
Two arrested in weekend pursuits