Advertisement

Linda Stewart Tyson

Linda Stewart Tyson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Linda Stewart Tyson, 72, of Toxey will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at Grace Chapel Assembly of God with Sis. Polly Hubbard and Rev. B.J. Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Linda passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home. She was born December 20, 1949, in Gilbertown, Alabama.

Survivors include her son, Scotty Brooks (Bridget); grandchildren, Tyler Kelly, Nathaniel Koen, Trevor Brooks (Jordan), Amanda Brooks, Zach Hoven, Annabelle Brooks, Aaron Brooks; great grandchildren, Laikynn Turner, Peyton Brooks, Blakelyn Brooks, and Bryan “Lane” Brooks; sisters, Sandra Cox, Wanda Presley (Mitchell), and Donna Todd.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esley Stewart and Louise Anderson Stewart; husband, Barber Ray Tyson; son, Brian Brooks; sister, Mary Helen Presley, and brothers, Danny Esley Stewart and Johnny Dale Stewart; and grandchild, Kolleen Brooks.

Pallbearers: Jarrett Mosley, Steve Presley, Doug Presley, Tim Gibson, Jonathon Boyd, Robbie Dalrymple, and Adrian Mazingo.

Honorary Pallbearers: Roy Gunn, John “Papa Smurf” Todd, Buddy Anderson, Jonathon Bonner, Eli Mosley, Frank Gibson, and Wayne James.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Sunday night.
Fire destroys mobile home
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian
A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized. Now the church is...
Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre hosts ‘Casting Crowns’

Latest News

Mr. James Felton
Mrs. Arvella McKenzie
Mr. Stan Watts
Mr. Ernest Clayton