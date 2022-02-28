Funeral services for Linda Stewart Tyson, 72, of Toxey will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at Grace Chapel Assembly of God with Sis. Polly Hubbard and Rev. B.J. Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Linda passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home. She was born December 20, 1949, in Gilbertown, Alabama.

Survivors include her son, Scotty Brooks (Bridget); grandchildren, Tyler Kelly, Nathaniel Koen, Trevor Brooks (Jordan), Amanda Brooks, Zach Hoven, Annabelle Brooks, Aaron Brooks; great grandchildren, Laikynn Turner, Peyton Brooks, Blakelyn Brooks, and Bryan “Lane” Brooks; sisters, Sandra Cox, Wanda Presley (Mitchell), and Donna Todd.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esley Stewart and Louise Anderson Stewart; husband, Barber Ray Tyson; son, Brian Brooks; sister, Mary Helen Presley, and brothers, Danny Esley Stewart and Johnny Dale Stewart; and grandchild, Kolleen Brooks.

Pallbearers: Jarrett Mosley, Steve Presley, Doug Presley, Tim Gibson, Jonathon Boyd, Robbie Dalrymple, and Adrian Mazingo.

Honorary Pallbearers: Roy Gunn, John “Papa Smurf” Todd, Buddy Anderson, Jonathon Bonner, Eli Mosley, Frank Gibson, and Wayne James.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.