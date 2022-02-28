Graveside Committal Services for Mr. Stan Watts will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, February 28, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Sebastopol, MS. Interment will follow graveside rites. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Stanley Edward Watts passed peacefully from this world. Over the previous weeks as he succumbed to a debilitating illness, he was grateful to be attended by his son Jacob, his mother Dot and brother Mike.

Stan was born in Forest, Mississippi on December 27, 1962 and spent his formative years in Jackson. He loved his Grandmother Sarah’s home place in Conehatta. He formed lasting bonds with his family on weekends and during summers there.

In his youth Stan developed a love of music that became an important part of his life. He didn’t play an instrument but was an avid listener and patron of local music. Stan tried his hand at entrepreneurship when he managed Art’s Shed House, a Meridian club that offered live music every week.

For over twenty years Stan worked as an independent contractor mostly around Meridian. He was a talented carpenter and had a wonderful eye for design. One of his clients once said “I haven’t seen anything yet that he couldn’t do or make or fix.” He was a lifelong learner who loved challenging projects that required him to master new skills. His clients became regulars. When a job ended, they often created “add-ons” because they were reluctant to see him go.

Stan was likeable person. He charmed people wherever he went. He laughed freely and he gave each person he spoke with his full attention. He did not mince words and would express his honest unfiltered opinions.

He was blessed with loyal friends who appreciated his honesty. They will miss congregating at his home up on the hill to laugh, tell stories and listen to music. They hope that the jukebox in Heaven will have Flying Burrito Brothers, Little Feat and Rolling Stones options.

Stan’s greatest blessing in life was his relationship with his son Jacob. When Jacob was born, Stan put his energy into being a Father. He was obviously proud of Jacob and the two of them spent as much time together as possible. Their love and mutual respect was a wonderful thing to behold.

Brother Stan will be missed by Jacob, his family, his friends and his clients. All are very fortunate to have known and loved him.

Stan is survived by his son, Jacob Watts; his father, Joe Watts; his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Watts; siblings Greg Watts (Cathy) and Mike Watts. Nieces, Lauren Watts Allday (Cody), Dakota Watts, Jordan Watts, as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

The Watts family suggests memorials be made as donations to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

