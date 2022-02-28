Memorial services for Mrs. Ellen Maye Swiderski will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Swiderski, age 86, of Marshall, Arkansas passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Mrs. Swiderski is survived by her son, Terry F. Swiderski and his wife, Molli; grandchildren, Katelyn M. Swiderski, Sarah C. Swiderski, and Matthew R. Swiderski; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Swiderski was preceded in death by her husband, George Finis Swiderski and her parents, Radus and Joy Firestone Swiderski.

