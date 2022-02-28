Advertisement

Mrs. Ruth Bailey

By WTOK Staff
Feb. 28, 2022
Graveside services for Mrs. Ruth Bailey will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Daleville Cemetery, Daleville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Bailey, 91, of Bailey, who passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, March 4, 2022 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

