Mr. Roger Earl Robinson, age 74, of Energy passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Rush Hospital.

Roger was known as the mayor of Energy, where he was an avid hunter and was called “Big John” for his stature and disposition. A Vietnam veteran receiving a Purple heart for his injuries. Papaw loved and spoiled his grandchildren and great-grandchild. Roger enjoyed his Thursday breakfast club at Clarkdale Superette with many friends. He loved attending his monthly VFW meetings and was always at the Whynot Raceway cheering on local racecar drivers. Roger rode for many years with the Clarke County Deputy Officer Hank Gandy. Paul Mosley got Roger up every morning for his coffee. Large Fish cookouts were hosted throughout the years for friends and family. Roger had a very large host of friends that he loved like family.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years Earline Cooper Robinson; children, Daphne Rich (Jay), Sonia Farrar (Jared), and Derek Robinson; grandchildren, Tori Zdenek (Jeff), Sammi Jo Ross (Nathan), Kinsley Farrar, and Bentley Farrar; one great grandchild, Camryn Taylor; siblings, Jeweleen Stewart, Royce Robinson, Sandy Pate, Ronald Robinson, Ricky Robinson, and Shelia Mosley; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Blanche Robinson.

Pallbearers will be Larry Dearman, Bruce Irby, Craig Irby, Ashley Robinson, Royce Irby Robinson, Spencer Stewart, Paul Mosley, Travis Stewart, and Phil Mosley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Hank Gandy, Barry White, Wayne Booker, Parker Shannon, Stanley Shannon, Donnie Simmons, Randy Shirley, Kirby Irby, and Wallace Murphy.

