School counselors on the frontline during the pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our school’s staff and educators have truly been on the frontline of this pandemic. Mrs. Robbi Cooper has given 20 years to Lauderdale County School District, the last 13 as a counselor at Southeast Middle School. Nothing could have prepared her for the last two years.

“Things I never thought we would face, the loss of parents, we’ve had way more than the fair share of students lose parents or lose grandparents who are ultimately their caretakers, due to the virus,” Mrs. Cooper said.

As if navigating a pandemic was not, enough school counselors have another huge task, caring for and managing the mental health of students.

“A lot of tears, a lot of children that at their age are facing things that they should have never had to face. So ultimately, we have to deal with that part first because if we are not dealing with the social, emotional part of the child then they’re not going to be successful in the classroom,” Cooper said. “So that’s where we play such a big role as counselors and we have amazing counselors in our district. It is to try to help that social-emotional side so that they are successful in the classroom which will lead to them being successful as a person.”

One way that Mrs. Cooper takes care of that emotional side of her students every year is through Christmas Angel Child, a yearly tradition that anonymously provides gifts for students who may not get any for Christmas.

“Our teachers know the needs of our children and they relay those to me, I communicate with the parents and we find out wish lists and needs and how we can help the family. We provide Thanksgiving meals, we provide Christmas toys, we provide uniforms, we provide glasses. Whatever the situation, that’s not really our business, where we see a need we try to help,” Mrs. Cooper said.

This year Southeast Lauderdale Middle School and those who help sponsored 46 children and made sure they had a happy holiday.

“It’s just made me better as a person because of these children.”

