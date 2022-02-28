Advertisement

Sports

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Authorities say an initial autopsy report indicates that Carrie Bell Vaughn died of freshwater...
Preliminary cause of death revealed in case of woman who went missing in Clarke Co.
Meridian Mardi Gras map 2022
Meridian Mardi Gras set for Saturday
The biggest block party in Meridian! That’s what city officials are calling this year’s Mardi...
Hundreds came out to Meridian’s 2022 Mardi Gras

Latest News

Trail Blazers prepare for first program Final Four appearance.
University Charter School heads to ‘Final Four’ in programs second season
WTOK Sports with Sydney Wicker
WTOK Sports with Sydney Wicker
Aliyah Boston is not sure she's doing anything special, other than helping No. 1 South Carolina...
No. 1 South Carolina women pull away from Mississippi, 71-57
Colin Castleton attempts a jump shot against Auburn at during Florida's conference game.
Early madness: Top 6 teams lose on same day for 1st time