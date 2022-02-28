Advertisement

‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship pays college tuition for accounting majors

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are an accounting major looking for new opportunities, the state auditor’s office created a new ‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship.

The fellowship pays for college tuition, books, and fees of accounting students for up to three years.

In return, the students agree to work at the Office of the State Auditor for at least two years after graduation.

All accounting students at Mississippi colleges and universities are eligible to apply for the fellowship, which includes a paid internship.

Aside from tuition, books, and fees, you will also have access to health insurance and other workplace benefits.

Undergraduate students must have completed at least 58 college credit hours toward a degree in accounting.

To participate as a graduate student, you must be in a master’s of accountancy program at a Mississippi college or university.

All students must maintain a 3.0 GPA to apply and participate in the program.

Click here to learn more.

