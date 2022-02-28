Advertisement

Sunshine and warm temperatures return

Warmer weather ahead
Warmer weather ahead(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will begin to clear out as we go through tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 30′s. We see the return of sunshine for Monday as temperatures make their way back into the lower 60′s.

We’ll see the dry, and warm, stretch continue through much of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40′s through Thursday night. Temperatures start off in the lower 60′s for Monday before climbing up each day. Mid 60′s under mostly sunny skies Tuesday with much of us cracking the 70° mark for Wednesday. By Friday, some of us could crack into the 80′s as we see temperatures in the upper 70′s across the area.

Our next shot at rain comes next weekend, even then it doesn’t look like a washout for any weekend plans right now. Temperatures continue to stay warm for next weekend with overnight lows in the 50′s and highs in the 70′s.

