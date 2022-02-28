Advertisement

Two arrested in weekend pursuits

Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed...
Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed chases over the weekend.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men are facing numerous charges after running from sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

Steven Pena, 32, failed to stop on Crescent Lake Rd. Saturday night. Authorities say Pena led deputies on a 50 minute chase through Lauderdale County and into Sumter County where it finally came to an end.

“He ended up in the city of York. We had assistance from the York Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “He went through a yard and bailed out of the vehicle. About three minutes later a deputy was able to locate him in the bed of a pickup truck, not far from where he left his vehicle.”

Pena faces 10 charges including a probation violation.

Jeremy Powe, 32 faces similar charges. He starting running from deputies on the east side of Meridian. That chase only lasted around 12 minutes before Powe decided to pull over and cooperate. Powe’s total bond was set at $18,500. No one was injured in either incident.

“It does make for a dangerous situation for everyone in the community when someone makes these decisions. Both of these cases will be presented to a grand jury. Hopefully, they will be indicted and will be able to answer for the crimes they’ve been charged with,” Calhoun said.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Sunday night.
Fire destroys mobile home
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian
A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized. Now the church is...
Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre hosts ‘Casting Crowns’

Latest News

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers
Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.
Elderly woman dies in Friday fire
Alcorn State Athletic Director Raynold Dedeaux
Alcorn State names new athletic director
MCC and ECCC enter partnership through Accelerate Mississippi
Two local junior colleges team together to receive a large grant