Two arrested in weekend pursuits

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men are facing numerous charges after running from sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

Steven Pena, 32, failed to stop on Crescent Lake Rd. Saturday night. Authorities say Pena led deputies on a 50 minute chase through Lauderdale County and into Sumter County where it finally came to an end.

“He ended up in the city of York. We had assistance from the York Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “He went through a yard and bailed out of the vehicle. About three minutes later a deputy was able to locate him in the bed of a pickup truck, not far from where he left his vehicle.”

Pena faces 10 charges including a probation violation.

Jeremy Powe, 32 faces similar charges. He starting running from deputies on the east side of Meridian. That chase only lasted around 12 minutes before Powe decided to pull over and cooperate. Powe’s total bond was set at $18,500. No one was injured in either incident.

“It does make for a dangerous situation for everyone in the community when someone makes these decisions. Both of these cases will be presented to a grand jury. Hopefully, they will be indicted and will be able to answer for the crimes they’ve been charged with,” Calhoun said.

