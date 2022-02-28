Two local junior colleges team together to receive a large grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local community colleges have come together in a partnership that will have a big economic impact for both schools.

East Central Community College and Meridian Community College have teamed up in receiving a grant for $1.4 million from Accelerate Mississippi that will expand the schools’ utility line workers program.

Accelerate Mississippi is a relatively new organization in the state with the goal to align educational, training and economic opportunities for workforce development. Both schools say it’s a great way to work together.

”We’ve committed to working closely together over the last year or so,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, president of MCC. “When this opportunity came for us to jointly apply for a grant for our utility line workers program, it was something we didn’t even hesitate. We decided to take advantage of that opportunity quickly.”

“Meridian Community College and East Central Community College make just a natural partnership when it comes to economic development in this region,” said Dr. Brent Gregory, president of ECCC. “Once again there’s nothing in the past that some of these barriers that we place upon ourselves are things that we’re working hard to tear down. The relationship that we have with Dr. Tom Huebner and his group really make it easy to do so.”

This is the first joint grant of this type with Accelerate Mississippi, involving two institutions.

