University Charter School heads to ‘Final Four’ in programs second season

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University Charter School has only been a varsity program for two years, but the Trail Blazers are already heading to the AHSAA Final Four.

The Trail Blazers head to Birmingham on Monday to play Marion County at noon in Birmingham.

It is very rare for such a young program to make it to a big stage like the Trail Blazers have.

One key player for University Charter has been Kendall LaCoste. She was named the district MVP this season.

LaCoste said, “I’m super excited because all are fans are so excited because this is like the first big thing. It’s just amazing I guess.”

The Blazers have only one junior on their team and the rest are all under classmen.

Head coach Kerry Lewis said, “Right now it still feels unreal. But I’ve always known that we could make it. We just have to have a little bit of luck on our side here and there and we knew we could make it because we come and we work everyday. We put the hard work in. The blood, the sweat and the tears and now it’s finally paying off and we’re just enjoying the ride.”

This would be the programs first championship for the school if the Trail Blazers can bring home the state championship trophy.

