Advertisement

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home(WLBT)
By Holly Emery and Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - William Tucker, the Vice President of Southwest Mississippi Community College, was found dead in his McComb home Saturday evening by his wife, Linda Tucker.

She had been out of town and found her husband when she returned.

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says Tucker was shot and killed either Friday night or Saturday morning, and his body was discovered that evening.

According to deputies, he was killed during a home invasion. Jones says the death is not believed to be gang-related, despite an uptick in gang violence in that community.

Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni says he believes someone initially broke into the house to steal their belongings. When the robber realized Tucker was home, that’s when his life was taken.

When Dr. Steven Bishop, President of Southwest Mississippi Community College and colleague and friend of Tucker, found out about his passing, he said he went to visit Tucker’s wife and family.

Bishop says Tucker had a great impact on the college and everyone in the community around him.

“We’re still in shock about the circumstances of the weekend. Dr. Tucker was a friend of mine. He was a friend of a lot of people here on campus. Such a senseless act. So unnecessary.”

Bellipanni says he and his investigators have been actively working the case since Saturday night and have made progress - however, it is going to be tough to find who would killed Tucker.

“He was well liked and well loved within Pike County,” he said. “It’s something we’re going to have to work hard at to find.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Sunday night.
Fire destroys mobile home
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian
MDHS
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges
A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized. Now the church is...
Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity

Latest News

Philadelphia Elementary told stories of the past as they portrayed historic black figures who...
Philadelphia students celebrate historical African Americans in STEM
Roadside Rescue Network said it has helped hundreds of abandoned animals since last year.
Dog dumping still an issue
Building warmth will bring temperatures to the 80s by this weekend.
Spring-like warmth builds through this weekend
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
The war between the Ukraine and Russia continues to have an impact on the U.S. and the world.
Professor discusses economic impacts of Russia and Ukraine conflict