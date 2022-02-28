Advertisement

Woman shot in the face in Jones County; suspected shooter on the run

One woman is fighting for her life and another is on the run after an early-morning shooting in...
One woman is fighting for her life and another is on the run after an early-morning shooting in the Hebron community.(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman is fighting for her life and another is on the run after an early-morning shooting in the Hebron community of Jones County.

Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene at a home on Lola Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said witnesses at the scene reported a woman had shot another woman in the face with a handgun while inside the home.

The victim was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center in critical condition and has since been airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Investigators said the woman who allegedly pulled the trigger dropped the gun inside the home before leaving the scene on foot. Officials believe she may have, at some point, been picked up by someone in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the name of the victim or the alleged shooter at this time but she is being sought by law enforcement.

“The name of the shooting victim and the alleged shooter are being withheld at this time. The shooter is being sought by JCSD and other law enforcement agencies and is not believed to be in the immediate area any longer,” said Investigator Wesley Waites. “We are in the early stages of the investigation and additional information is expected to be released later on Monday.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
The Meridian Fire Department crew fought a mobile home fire Sunday night.
Fire destroys mobile home
Black owned restaurants came together Sunday to support one another for East Mississippi Black...
Black owned restaurants coming together in Meridian
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre hosts ‘Casting Crowns’
A church in Enterprise has had its fair share of being burglarized. Now the church is...
Church in Enterprise overcoming adversity

Latest News

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship pays college tuition for accounting majors
‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship pays college tuition for accounting majors
Medals of The World Games 2022
The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes