Aldersgate hosts Mardi Gras celebration for residents

Parade included classic cars, area churches, businesses, and a high school band
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Aldersgate celebrated Fat Tuesday in a big way. The retirement community held a Mardi Gras parade for its residents.

Several area churches and businesses decked out cars with purple, green and gold decorations. Northeast Lauderdale High School’s band played jazzy music as it marched past the smiling residents.

Participants also gave residents candy and beads as they paraded through the complex.

