Aldersgate hosts Mardi Gras celebration for residents

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Aldersgate celebrated Fat Tuesday in a big way. The retirement community held a Mardi Gras parade for its residents.

Several area churches and businesses decked out cars with purple, green and gold decorations. Northeast Lauderdale High School’s band played jazzy music as it marched past the smiling residents.

Participants also gave residents candy and beads as they paraded through the complex.

“My favorite part is seeing the fun on their faces. I always love the community involvement and getting to reach out and bringing the community in to something special for our residents.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.