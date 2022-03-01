Advertisement

Bill named after Emmett Till passes through the House

The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death(None)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The House of Representatives have passed a bill that will make lynching a federal hate crime.

The bill is named for Emmett Till, and was passed by a vote of 422-3.

The next step is for the bill to be passed through the Senate

Representative Bobby Rush (D-III.) explained on his Twitter page that this bill will ensure that “the full force of the federal government is always brought to bear on individuals who commit the monstrous act of lynching.”

A full copy of the bill can be read here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie James Davis has been charged with two counts of arson.
Meridian man charged with two counts of arson
Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.
Initial cause determined in fatal Shubuta fire
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed...
Two arrested in weekend pursuits
Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda...
Jones Co. shooting suspect captured in Covington Co.

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Central United Methodist Church
Central United Methodist Church holds Ash Wednesday Prayer Walk
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Education advocates react to latest developments on teacher pay raise bill
Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday