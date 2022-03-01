City council approves grant for students’ safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Children’s safety is the number 1 priority, especially when they are walking to and from school. That’s why the Meridian City Council approved the use of a grant Tuesday to build sidewalks near Magnolia Middle School. The city was awarded a $600,000 grant from MDOT’s Transportation Alternative Program.

The grant will consist of a sidewalk project between 23rd Avenue and 14th Avenue.

“It’s primarily to help carry the traffic from school. From kids being able to walk to and from school in a safer manner than they are right now. The sidewalk will provide more safety and there will actually be a crosswalk, I think it’s on 16th Avenue. There’s a crosswalk there now and we’ll improve that,” said Public Works Director David Hodge.

Ward 2 City Councilman Dwayne Davis said the safety of students walking along the street has been an issue for a long time.

“That’s what one of the things the former city council person, Tyrone Johnson, was fighting for. It’s a long time coming because that’s one of the biggest things they had a problem with. You have a lot of kids that walk to school because they stay in that area and then you have some parents that probably don’t even have transportation, or they miss the bus. But now they’ll be able to go to school being safe and not in the streets with all the traffic we have going on here in Meridian,” said Davis.

Davis said he is grateful for MDOT Commissioner Willie Simmons hearing his concerns and awarding the grant.

“It’s going to help a lot. It’s going to be able to give the kids a chance to be safe, where they won’t be walking in the streets. They have an opportunity to walk on the sidewalks to and from school,” said Davis.

The city said they are excited to finally start this important project.

“We’ll get engineering and procurement, we’ll design it and then after that, we’ll construct it. So you could see construction this year,” said Hodge.

The completion date for the project is not yet known.

