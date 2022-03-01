City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2022
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|THERESA C BELVIN
|1972
|2382 MULEY RD DECATUR, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TOMMY J GOREE
|1971
|3614 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHERYL M BERTRAND
|1970
|1619 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KENTON A JOHNSON
|1997
|3817 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DEMARCUS M RUSH
|1996
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI
|REUBON J KELLY
|2001
|648 LAYTON DR GULFPORT, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|JAYDEN S DRUMMOND
|2001
|241 N MAIN ST PETAL, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|DEMOND Q BROWN JR
|2002
|730 S 12TH ST PORT ALLEN, LA
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|EDDIE J DAVIS JR
|1989
|1407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DESMOND D HENDERSON
|1996
|4308 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|LATONYA K GLENN
|2000
|904 27TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|CORTAY F RAGLAND
|1992
|738 BAILEY ST FOREST, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JAVARIUS S JONES
|1991
|506 FRONT ST APT G6 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|NEFTALI A ROJAS
|2000
|604 58TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JAVONTEE M TERRELL
|1996
|2901 B 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ROLANDO D MCDONALD
|1996
|9322 LAKEWOOD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|MARQUEZ A GREEN
|1998
|9598 SERTON RD LOT B LAUDERDALE, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JAQUARION L STEWART
|2003
|2217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JEVON R LEWIS
|2000
|8786 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ROGER S GRACE
|1986
|15491 HWY 39N APT 1 DEKALB, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JUSTIN T HUGHES
|1981
|3212 47TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 28, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:28 AM on February 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
At 11:20 PM on February 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 200 block of Hawkins Crossing.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:39 PM on February 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 9:46 AM on February 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 43rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:39 PM on February 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 45th Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:44 AM on February 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:13 AM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:26 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 20th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:42 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. Two vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 19th Street. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.