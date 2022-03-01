City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:28 AM on February 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

At 11:20 PM on February 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 200 block of Hawkins Crossing.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:39 PM on February 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 9:46 AM on February 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 43rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:39 PM on February 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 45th Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:44 AM on February 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:13 AM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:26 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 20th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:42 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. Two vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:34 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 19th Street. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.