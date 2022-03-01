Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
THERESA C BELVIN19722382 MULEY RD DECATUR, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TOMMY J GOREE19713614 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHERYL M BERTRAND19701619 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
KENTON A JOHNSON19973817 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
DEMARCUS M RUSH19962610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDAIN, MSDUI
REUBON J KELLY2001648 LAYTON DR GULFPORT, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JAYDEN S DRUMMOND2001241 N MAIN ST PETAL, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DEMOND Q BROWN JR2002730 S 12TH ST PORT ALLEN, LAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
EDDIE J DAVIS JR19891407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DESMOND D HENDERSON19964308 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
LATONYA K GLENN2000904 27TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
CORTAY F RAGLAND1992738 BAILEY ST FOREST, MSDUI OTHER
JAVARIUS S JONES1991506 FRONT ST APT G6 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
NEFTALI A ROJAS2000604 58TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JAVONTEE M TERRELL19962901 B 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
ROLANDO D MCDONALD19969322 LAKEWOOD ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
MARQUEZ A GREEN19989598 SERTON RD LOT B LAUDERDALE, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAQUARION L STEWART20032217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JEVON R LEWIS20008786 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MSDUI OTHER
ROGER S GRACE198615491 HWY 39N APT 1 DEKALB, MSDUI REFUSAL
JUSTIN T HUGHES19813212 47TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 28, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:28 AM on February 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
At 11:20 PM on February 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 200 block of Hawkins Crossing.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:39 PM on February 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 9:46 AM on February 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 43rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:39 PM on February 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 45th Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:44 AM on February 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:13 AM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:26 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 20th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:42 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. Two vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on February 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 19th Street. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

