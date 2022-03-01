Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
THOMMY L WILEY III19945224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIMOTHY JOHNSON19884101 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DENISE EZELL19883904 34TH ST MERIDIAN MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT X 3
BOBBY C CLARK JR19572312 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
EMMA K WRIGHT200220297 LITTLE COONTAIL RD ABERDEEN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ROBERT J VIRGIL II1981230 GRAND CYPRESS DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:41 AM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:51 AM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through door.
At 12:34 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:36 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:53 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Eddie James Davis has been charged with two counts of arson.
Meridian man charged with two counts of arson
Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.
Initial cause determined in fatal Shubuta fire
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed...
Two arrested in weekend pursuits
Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda...
Jones Co. shooting suspect captured in Covington Co.

Latest News

Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2022