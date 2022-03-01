City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:41 AM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:51 AM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through door.

At 12:34 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:36 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:53 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.