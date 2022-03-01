City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2022
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|THOMMY L WILEY III
|1994
|5224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIMOTHY JOHNSON
|1988
|4101 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DENISE EZELL
|1988
|3904 34TH ST MERIDIAN MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT X 3
|BOBBY C CLARK JR
|1957
|2312 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|EMMA K WRIGHT
|2002
|20297 LITTLE COONTAIL RD ABERDEEN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|ROBERT J VIRGIL II
|1981
|230 GRAND CYPRESS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:41 AM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:51 AM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through door.
At 12:34 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:36 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:53 PM on February 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.