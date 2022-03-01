Dog dumping still an issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local animal rescue organization is pushing overtime after seeing an uptick in stray and abandoned animals. Roadside Rescue Network said dogs are dumped all over Meridian and surrounding counties. Animal advocates want this troubling trend to stop.

Roadside Rescue Network said it has rescued over 700 dogs since we interviewed them last year. Its mission is to rescue abandoned pets and find them foster homes.

“We are seeing more dogs, but I think it’s because people are finding out about us and reaching out to us for help. I think the problem is just as big as it was last year,” said Molly Cosby, president of Roadside Rescue Network.

Roadside Rescue has found foster homes for many, including a puppy that couldn’t walk on its back legs whose story we shared in 2021. Now, he is rolling in a wheelchair with a foster family in New York.

“Our executive director, Jerry Maynor, wanted to do everything possible to save Kindle’s life. So he took him to the vet. Frankly, the vet said ‘I don’t think he is going to make it’, but the dog had an incredible will to live. Jerry secured a rescue in New York state. That rescue has Kindle now, and they have given him a wheelchair, so he is living his best life,” said Cosby.

The organization has housed and treated hundreds of dogs, but it doesn’t come cheap. Members said they need the community to help continue the mission.

“We depend on the community and are looking for more volunteers to offer to open their homes to homeless dogs. Those dogs can stay with you, anywhere for a few weeks to a few months, depending on their medical conditions. We find a rescue, and we send that dog on its happy ever after,” said Cosby.

Roadside Rescue said all donations go to treatment for the dogs, such as spay and neutering, food, and other medical treatments.

“We function 100% on donations from our community. We are fortunate that Second Chances Thrift Store (Dale Drive in Marion) has partnered with us and given us a percentage of their monthly net profits. That just started at the beginning of this year, and it is a huge help to us. We are really grateful for that. We would love to have more businesses partnered with us, but really, it is the grassroots community donations, $5 here, $10 there, under Roadside Rescue Network,” said Cosby.

Cosby said she speaks up for the voiceless.

“That is just part of who I am. I’m a rescuer at heart, a nurturer, and someone who sees something suffering and it can’t speak up for itself, and it needs someone to fight for it,” said Cosby.

If you want to help this organization, you may visit their Facebook page at Roadside Rescue Network.

