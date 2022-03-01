Advertisement

Meridian man charged with two counts of arson

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing two counts of arson after investigators say he set two houses on fire in the last year.

They say Eddie James Davis, 32, is responsible for setting a home on fire in the 3100 block of 10th St. and in the 300 block of C St. One fire took place in October of 2021 and the other one in early February.

“We have good reason to believe he was the one involved with it. We had warrants issued for him and Meridian PD picked him up,” Meridian fire investigator Keith Reed said.

Authorities said this is part of the continued effort in putting arsonists behind bars.

“We’ve tried to get it to where a lot of the crime that comes along with fires is being dealt with properly. Those that want to go out and set abandoned houses on fire will be brought to justice,” Reed said.

Davis has a total bond of $50,000.

