Mississippi lawmaker says Biden must address crime and inflation in State of the Union

By David Ade
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Amid tensions abroad, rising prices at home, and a continuing pandemic, President Joe Biden will speak to Congress and the nation on Tuesday.

Ahead of the president’s speech, Congressman Michael Guest, (R-Miss.) said, “The president will point to specific instances of success that do not paint a full picture of the negative impact that his policies have had.”

Guest said his views on the state of the union and his district are these: people are worried about inflation eroding their buying power, drugs such as the powerful and deadly fentanyl coming in from overseas and contributing to overdose deaths, and rising crime in communities large and small.

Guest said, “the president must set forth his plan as to how he is going to protect American communities. He must call out radical prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law.”

The Democrat’s House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said that not all Democrats should have to answer for colleagues who want to reduce policing budgets and is encouraging the president to call for stronger policing.

Clyburn said, “if I were him, I would even propose 200,000 to 250,000 more cops on the street community policing, as he did when he was a senator.”

Clyburn said, despite Biden’s falling approval numbers, the president has a compelling story to tell Americans. Clyburn said he’s advising Biden to speak directly to people watching at home and tell them exactly how legislation such the American Rescue Act and the Bipartisan infrastructure law is changing their lives.

Clyburn said, “if he gives a long speech, as if he’s on the Senate floor, they won’t get much out of it.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) is scheduled to deliver the Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union.

