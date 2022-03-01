Advertisement

Della Thedford
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
Funeral services for Mrs. Della Thedford will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Meridian. Burial: Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Lauderdale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Thedford, 74, of Collinsville, who passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her residence. Viewing: Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Meridian.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Mrs. Betty Gipson Williams