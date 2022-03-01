Advertisement

Police, courts have a new statewide domestic violence reporting system

Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)
Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers and courts statewide have a new domestic violence reporting system.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the launch of a new tool, Mississippi Domestic Violence Reporting, known as MDVR.

Fitch said it will help law enforcement to report and update domestic violence incidents and make it easier for them to get the information they need after arriving at crime scenes.

Amongst its other features, MSDVR includes:

  • Geolocating to easily save accurate location information;
  • Injury diagrams to mark size, type, and location of injuries, as well as a function for uploading photographs; and
  • Fields for utilizing the Lethality Assessment Protocol to ensure the safety of victims.

“When a law enforcement officer responds to a domestic violence call, information about the parties is essential to his own safety, as well as the safety of the parties and bystanders,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Fitch’s office created training guides and videos to help law enforcement and court clerks utilize the system.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie James Davis has been charged with two counts of arson.
Meridian man charged with two counts of arson
Clarke County fire killed 93-year-old.
Initial cause determined in fatal Shubuta fire
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Steven Pena and Jeremy Powe have been arrested after leading authorities on separate high speed...
Two arrested in weekend pursuits
Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda...
Jones Co. shooting suspect captured in Covington Co.

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Central United Methodist Church
Central United Methodist Church holds Ash Wednesday Prayer Walk
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Education advocates react to latest developments on teacher pay raise bill
Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday