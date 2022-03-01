Advertisement

Professor discusses economic impacts of Russia and Ukraine conflict

The war between the Ukraine and Russia continues to have an impact on the U.S. and the world.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The war between the Ukraine and Russia continues to have an impact on the U.S. and the world.

Officials have been warning people of the possibility of cyber attacks as the war in the Ukraine continues. These attacks can cause gas shortages, power outages, and price increases.

News 11 spoke with a social science instructor on the possible increase of cyber attacks.

Sanctions on imported and exported goods could also be an issue.

“The price of energy is going to affect the price and the availability of shipping, “ said Mosley. “It really depends on the type of good that you’re looking for because Russia does produce some goods that are exported to the United States and vice versa.”

