Spring-like warmth builds through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll enjoy a spring-like week of sunshine with gradual warming that will mean high temperatures in the 80s this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear, even with some passing clouds overnight. We’ll cool to near 40 degrees by midnight. The low temperature will be near 34 degrees. Tuesday will be will mostly sunny and seasonably warm. We’ll warm to the lower 60s by lunchtime. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Looking Ahead

High pressure is the main feature of this week’s weather. Early in the week, it is centered over South Texas and the western Gulf of Mexico. For us, that means a wind from the west. That’s a dry wind, but it will carry some occasional clouds over our area. As the center of the high pressure gradually migrates eastward, the wind will turn to flow more from the south. That’s going to increase the warming late this week and this weekend. It will also steadily increase the humidity.

That all translates to gradual warming this week. Afternoons will be in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Mornings will still be chilly - in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The real warmth comes this weekend. High temperatures will step up into the low-to-mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Rain Returns... Eventually

A chance for rain will creep back into this weekend’s forecast in the form of spotty showers or thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms look likely to increase across our area next week, so take advantage of the dry weather this week.

