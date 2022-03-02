Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST
(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

