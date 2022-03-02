Alabama defeats Auburn in SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Auburn Tigers in second game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, 75-68.

Alabama came into the tournament as the 11th seed, while the Tigers were ranked as the 14th seed. These two teams met twice this season, with Alabama getting the wins both times in the regular season.

Crimson Tide guard Megan Abrams led the team with 25 points and five assists, while guard Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers with 13 points.

Alabama improves to 16-12 on the season and moves on to face the sixth seed Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday. Auburn falls to 10-18 on the season.

